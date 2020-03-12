Horry County continues to plan for possible impacts from COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders discussed planning for possible impacts from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, within the area.
According to a press release, the Horry County Emergency Management Department is in close contact with local and state governments, agencies and stakeholders and is following guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County.
Currently, county leaders are in the planning phase for possible impacts from the COVID-19 virus and is developing contingency plans to keep core functions of government and public safety operational should conditions change within Horry County, the release stated.
Those plans include the potential for limiting public hours at county buildings and offices, the cancellation of county-sponsored events, and the closure of county offices, the release stated.
County officials remind residents and visitors to practice proper risk reduction measures including:
- Frequent hand-washing (at least 20 seconds)
- Using hand sanitizer regularly
- Coughing and sneezing into the crux of one’s elbow
- Avoid touching your face
- Staying home when sick
