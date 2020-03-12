HGTC suspends all non-essential travel to prevent spread of coronavirus

HGTC suspends all non-essential travel to prevent spread of coronavirus
Horry Georgetown Technical College
By WMBF News Staff | March 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT - Updated March 12 at 11:11 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials at Horry Georgetown Technical College announced the school is suspending all non-essential college-sponsored travel to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

That travels includes both domestic and international, according to HGTC officials.

“One of the main HGTC objectives is to reduce the likelihood of transmission of the virus through education and prevention,” according to information from the college. “HGTC custodial and food service staff members are dedicated to ensuring a clean and safe College environment. All are working tirelessly to implement additional measures to mitigate the impact and potential spread of the virus.”

For more information, click here.

RELATED CONTENT:

MAP: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools, universities prepare plans for potential coronavirus impacts

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.