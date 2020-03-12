FIRST ALERT: Cooler weekend, increasing rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Spring-like warmth takes a break as better rain chances return to the forecast.
Warm weather lingers for one more afternoon as temperatures make a run into the 70s again Friday. A few spots across the Pee Dee will approach 80°. The clouds begin to increase though the rain but rain chances are slim for Friday.
The clouds continue to filter in Saturday, turning mostly cloudy at times through the evening. Can’t completely rule out an isolated shower but most spots remain dry. Temperatures are noticeably cooler as we fall into the middle 60s.
We turn overcast Sunday with rain chances increasing through the day. Expect the showers to increase in coverage, especially into the afternoon and evening. It will be a chilly rain as temperatures struggle to climb out of the upper 50s Sunday afternoon.
Rain chances will linger into early next week with another round of cool weather for Monday. It doesn’t last though as afternoon high approach 70° again by Wednesday.
