FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend with showers likely

Warm weather continues for the end of the work week before a cold front will bring in cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances by the weekend.
You are heading out the door and looking at another mild start to the morning. Highs this afternoon will be on the warm side with only a 20% chance of an isolated shower in the Pee Dee. The beaches will remain dry today with highs in the low-mid 70s. Look for the upper 70s along Florence and areas near I-95.
As we head into Friday, temperatures will warm another degree or two with afternoon readings in the middle and upper 70s. It will be a windy day with southerly wind gusts. Someone in the Pee Dee will make a run for 80° again. Clouds will thicken by the late afternoon hours with a slight chance of rain at 20% from Myrtle Beach to Hartsville. Even then, it's an isolated chance to end the work week.
Our next weather maker will arrive late Friday night with the cold front moving through. That cold front will bring in cooler weather for the weekend along with cloudy skies. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower 60s with more clouds than sunshine. We will stay dry for Saturday but that dry weather doesn't last long.
Our best rain chance over the next seven days will arrive on Sunday along with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. A couple of disturbances will slide across the region Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, bringing back the daily rain chances for the area. Temperatures will be at their coldest on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Look for a 60% chance of rain on Sunday.
By the new work week, temperatures will slowly climb but rain chances will stick around through Tuesday at 40%. Rainfall totals over the next seven days look to range from half an inch to an inch.