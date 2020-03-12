FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend with showers likely

As we head into Friday, temperatures will warm another degree or two with afternoon readings in the middle and upper 70s. It will be a windy day with southerly wind gusts. Someone in the Pee Dee will make a run for 80° again. Clouds will thicken by the late afternoon hours with a slight chance of rain at 20% from Myrtle Beach to Hartsville. Even then, it's an isolated chance to end the work week.