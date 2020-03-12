DHEC announces 4 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina health officials announced on Wednesday there are four new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to six.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also said it’s investigating two new possible cases of the virus from Kershaw and Lancaster counties.
The case from Lancaster County is a family member of close friend of a case that was announced on Wednesday. The person is being evaluated at a healthcare facility and is currently isolated at home.
The Kershaw County case is a Camden man who is currently hospitalized and in isolation. DHEC officials said they’re working with the healthcare facility and taking measures to prevent a possible spread.
WMBF News is working to find out where the four new confirmed cases are located. So far, the presumptive cases have been located in Kershaw, Lancaster, Spartanburg and Charleston counties.
Presumptive cases mean that samples tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, but the results must be confirmed by the CDC.
DHEC has tested a total of 87 people for COVID-19, which includes the six presumptive cases and six confirmed cases.
