Crash involving garbage truck on Mr. Joe White Avenue sends one to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A garbage truck was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Seaboard Street.
A photo from the scene shows the garbage truck struck another vehicle on its side.
According to Cpt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, one person was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The person injured was in the vehicle, not the garbage truck, Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time.
Vest said the department is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.