Crash claims life of 80-year-old Darlington man

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An 80-year-old man died in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Darlington.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded just after 4 p.m. to the intersection of Green Street and High Hill roads.
Trooper Tyler Tidwell said a Freightliner truck was traveling east on High Hill Road while a Hyundai SUV was going north on Green Street Road, when the truck failed to yield the right of way and collided with the SUV.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the driver of the SUV died on the scene. The driver was identified as Earl Glass of Darlington.
The driver of the Freightliner truck was taken McLeod hospital for their injuries.
