Carolina Cup Races canceled due to coronavirus concerns

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Organizers of the Carolina Cup Races decided to cancel the 86th annual running scheduled for March 28.
The horse races draw tens of thousands of people each year to Kershaw County in South Carolina. But that’s also the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina.
The Carolina Cup Racing Association said it followed guidance from the CDC and county health officials.
“While the decision was not made lightly, the CCRA puts the safety of our patrons, athletes, residents of South Carolina and staff first,” a statement from leaders read. “We value the families who have supported this important tradition for decades.”
People who already have tickets will get refunds, or can use their reservation for the Carolina Cup Races in 2021, organizers said.
“In the history of the Carolina Cup Races, this is only the second time the tradition has been interrupted,” leaders said in a statement. “The CCRA would like to thank you for your continued support, understanding, and patience while we all respond to this unprecedented situation. We look forward to seeing you at the annual Southern Rite of Spring in 2021. Please keep yourself and your family safe.”
There are seven coronavirus cases in Kershaw County and one in neighboring Lancaster County. Health officials said the virus is spreading from person-to-person in the community.
