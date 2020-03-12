Numerous conferences cancel basketball tournaments due to threat of coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The remainders of several conference basketball tournaments were canceled amid threats of the coronavirus.
The Sun Belt Conference, which includes Coastal Carolina University, announced it would cancel the remaining games of the 2020 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships scheduled for March 14 through March 15 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Members of the Southeastern Conference made the same announcement Thursday morning. The men’s basketball tournament was being played in Nashville.
SEC officials also announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.
This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition at this time.
Officials with the Big Ten Conference also announced Thursday they would be canceling the remainder of their basketball tournament, effective immediately.
Shortly after 12 p.m., the ACC announced the remaining games of its tournament were being canceled.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced the men’s basketball tournament would take place, but with limited attendance. The games would be closed to the public.
