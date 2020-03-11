'You should look for the obvious red flags’: How to protect yourself from money mule scams

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Money mule scams can occur in different ways and can often be related to online dating, offers for work-at-home jobs, or winning prizes.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, a money mule scam is where scammers essentially use a person to move stolen money.
What the scammer will do is send a person money and ask them to send part of it to someone else and keep some for themselves, all without mentioning the funds are stolen.
The scammer might send the money by check and may want a person to use gift cards or wire transfers.
The question is how can residents avoid falling into the trap.
FTC experts suggest not accepting a job that asks employees to transfer money. Also, never send money to collect prizes and don’t send money back to an online love interest.
According to experts, the way money mule scams works is once the scammer’s check is deposited, it could possibly clear but later show up as a fake check. The victim will then have reimburse the bank.
John D’Ambrosio, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina, said if this happens to you, report it.
“Please, don’t be embarrassed. If you get taken, tell others, tell us, tell the FBI, tell the AARP, tell the FTC, tell the Attorney General, because you may be helping someone else from getting scammed like you did,” D’Ambrosio said.
The BBB has an online scam tracker where victims can report the scam.
According to the FBI, a real company wouldn’t ask employees to use their own bank accounts to transfer money.
Those who are found to be money mules can face consequences.
Horry County police said it all depends on the specifics of the case, but charges can range from fraud to forgery or obtaining goods by false pretenses.
The FBI also said those found to be money mules could be charged as a part of the criminal money laundering conspiracy and face consequences like prosecution and incarceration, personal liability, and even a negative impact on their credit.
When it comes to scams like this, it’s important to look at the red flags.
“You should look for the obvious red flags. If you’re being paid a percentage of money to do something for little to no work, such as just receiving it and forwarding it to another account, that’s an obvious reg flag. Not too many things in life come off that easy where you can make money off of doing just one simple thing," Lt. Gilbert Williams with Surfside Beach Police said.
The FBI also said some people who are at risk for money mule scams are those hunting for jobs, the elderly, or people looking for a relationship.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.