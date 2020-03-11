University of South Carolina to extend spring break to prevent coronavirus spread

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – University of South Carolina students will have an extra week of spring break.
The university is set to announce on Wednesday that spring break will be extended through March 20 to help “mitigate the spread of the virus,” according to The Post and Courier.
SPECIAL SECTION | Coronavirus coverage on wmbfnews.com
No classes will be held and all campus events are canceled.
The university will allow students to return to campus and will keep dorms and food service open during the extended spring break.
This comes as South Carolina health officials announced on Tuesday that there are two more possible cases of the coronavirus in the state, bring the total to nine. There are two confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seven presumptive cases.
RELATED COVERAGE | DHEC announces two more possible cases of coronavirus in South Carolina
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.