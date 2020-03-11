UNC System will transition from in-person classes to help prevent coronavirus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WMBF) - The UNC System will transition from in-person instruction to a “system of alternative course delivery” in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to officials.
Where possible and practical, that transition will be finished no later than March 20. Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely.
“Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty,” officials said.
Additionally, the UNC System announced that:
- University leadership will determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance.
- Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be cancelled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
- University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended, unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.