Tidelands Health to limit number of entrances at hospitals, implement visitor restrictions to prevent coronavirus

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting Thursday, Tidelands Health will move to the next phase of enhanced visitation requirements at its hospitals as part of the health system’s COVID-19 coronavirus preparedness efforts.
According to a press release, every visitor who currently enters a Tidelands Health hospital must receive and review a coronavirus information sheet. Visitors with flu-like symptoms are not allowed entry.
Starting Thursday at 7 a.m., the number of entrances at Tidelands Health hospitals will be limited and new visitor restrictions will begin:
- Tidelands Health will limit the number of visitors at its hospitals to one adult per patient, accompanied by no more than one child ages 12 to 17. Children under 12 will not be allowed to visit.
- Community members visiting Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital will be able to enter the hospital through the main entrance and emergency department entrance. All other public entrances will be closed.
- At Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, visitors and patients will be able to enter through the main entrance, emergency department entrance and Harris Medical Pavilion entrance. The Yawkey Surgery Pavilion entrance and other public entrances will be closed.
- Signs and maps will be available at both hospitals to support patient and visitor wayfinding.
“Our top priority at Tidelands Health is the health and wellness of our patients, team members and the community,” said Chris Rees, vice president of safety, service excellence and physician services for Tidelands Health. “We appreciate our community’s cooperation as we take these additional precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in our community.”
No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Horry or Georgetown counties.
For more information from Tidelands Health about the coronavirus, click here.
