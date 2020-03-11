Signs removed from Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club at center of brothel investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Signs have been removed from a Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club that authorities said operated as a brothel.
A photo captured Wednesday afternoon shows the front sign of Derriere’s Gentleman’s Club has been removed. The awning displaying the name of the business also appears to be painted over.
In addition, the listed phone number for the business has been disconnected.
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson filed a petition on Tuesday asking for a temporary injunction against the establishment. If a judge grants the temporary injunction, Derriere’s would close for a year.
Last month, Myrtle Beach police served a search warrant against the club after an investigation reportedly found more than 200 acts of prostitution at the business. Officers arrested seven people in the case, including the club’s owner, David Bean.
Reporter Aaron Ladd will have more on the injunction process Wednesday on WMBF News starting at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.