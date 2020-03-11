Sheriff’s office warns community of fake money being passed around Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an uptick in fake money being passed around at businesses.
Investigators have received several reports from local vendors and merchants who have been tricked by people using imitation $100 bills for the purchase of goods or services.
Authorities said the imitation bills are technically legal to possess because they’re not counterfeit, and people are able to purchase them online. The bills are intended to be used as props in films and typically show the phrase “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on the front and back.
Investigators said even though they’re legal to have, it’s a crime to use them to buy goods or services.
Deputies said they’ve also encountered “Chinese Character” bills. The bills are almost identical to actual money, with the exception of small Chinese symbols or characters printed on the back of the money. Some people have scratched off the Chinese characters in order to make the bill look more legitimate.
The sheriff’s office wants all businesses to be vigilant and inspect all money that is given to them.
To report anyone attempting to pass the bills, contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
