Senior living communities take extra precautions to protect those most vulnerable to coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As cases of the coronavirus continue to spread, those caring for the most vulnerable to the illness along the Grand Strand are preparing for it.
According to the CDC, older people and others with certain medical conditions are most susceptible to the virus.
The Brightwater Senior Living community in Myrtle Beach is made up of people 65 years old and older.
"I’m very much concerned about the security of our age group,” said resident Julia Hamm.
Administrators and people who live there said they’re taking no chances when it comes to protecting staff and themselves from the coronavirus.
“It’s extremely important to keep your hands clean because that is the major source of transportation,” resident Patricia Roehrl said.
Michael Fink, the executive director of Brightwater Senior Living, said some of those steps include simple things like covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
Hand sanitizer and signs are at every entrance to warn people to not enter the facility if they are experiencing symptoms like fever, sore throat, trouble breathing or may have come in contact with someone with the virus.
“Really we’re treating this as flu-like symptoms,” Fink said.
As for employees, Fink said currently anyone who recently traveled overseas to any of the coronavirus hot-spots like China or Italy, must stay home for at least two weeks before returning to work.
He said staff members have also been retrained on proper infection control protocols.
“Making sure they do all the procedures with handwashing accordingly, making sure we’re servicing our members accordingly and appropriately,” Fink said.
Aside from the extra safety measures, Fink said senior citizens shouldn’t let coronavirus fears prevent them from them enjoying their lives.
“Stay calm,” he said. “Don’t necessarily change the lifestyle that we’re offering, but just take proper measures and protocols.”
