Search for missing Pawleys Island Planning Commission member enters day three

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing Pawleys Island man entered its third day on Wednesday.
Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, said a crew was out in a boat on Wednesday searching for 84-year-old Jimmy McCants around the shoreline between the Waccamaw, Pee Dee and Black rivers.
McCants has been missing since 12 p.m. on March 9. Georgetown County deputies said he told his wife he was running some errands.
According to authorities, McCants’ silver Ford Explorer was found parked between the bridges on U.S. 17 north of Georgetown around 6 p.m. Monday.
Rescuers have been searching the area of land and water between the bridges where McCants’ SUV was found.
“If anybody sees something, say something,” Lesley implored on Wednesday.
The town of Pawleys Island lists McCants as the chairperson for the Pawleys Island Planning Commission whose term is set to expire November 2020.
He is 6-foot-2 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
