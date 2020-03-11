S.C. couple stuck on Grand Princess cruise ship after people on board test positive for coronavirus

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - An Anderson couple and several family members are being held on the Grand Princess cruise ship, docked in Oakland, California after several people on board tested positive for coronavirus.
Todd Sipes says the 15-day trip to the Hawaiian Islands started out normal.
Then he noticed the ship had changed course and diverted away from Mexico, the next scheduled stop, and began north to California, which was the ship's final destination.
Sipes told WYFF News 4′s Allen Devlin that shortly after that, passengers were told that one person on board was ill and needed to be flown off the ship.
Eventually, it was announced the ship was headed to dock in Oakland due to coronavirus concerns, and all passengers would be required to remain in their rooms, Sipes said.
Sipes said he and his girlfriend have been confined to their room for five days. He says he is very glad he has a balcony, otherwise, it is likely he would go insane.
“Right now, we’re just trying to get off the ship, and it’s a mess down there,” Sipes said. “We’re watching it, I mean their loading people on buses and they’ll sit on the bus for a couple of hours before they move them, so there’s not very good organization as it appears downstairs.”
Sipes said time passes slowly, but he said the ship crew has taken good care of them, bringing food and water to their door.
Sipes said officials are slowly removing people off of the boat day by day.
His balcony faces the dock, and so he can see people leaving the ship, being screened by officials in Hazmat suits, loaded onto buses, and taken away for quarantine.
Sipes said that he has been told he and his girlfriend will be allowed off of the ship Wednesday and then they'll be flown by military plane to either Texas or Georgia for a two-week quarantine at a currently undisclosed location.
He said he and his girlfriend are not showing any symptoms of the virus.
