NCAA recommends March Madness games to be played with no fans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WMBF) – The March Madness tournament will go on, but without fans.
NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement Wednesday on limiting attendance at NCAA events.
The NCAA recommends against sporting events that are open to the public as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.
“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees and fans,” the statement said.
The NCAA said the decision was made with the public’s health in mind.
