NCAA recommends March Madness games to be played with no fans

NCAA recommends March Madness games to be played with no fans
Multiple NCAA basketball conferences are altering their postseason tournaments. (Source: KTRE)
By WMBF News Staff | March 11, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 4:50 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WMBF) – The March Madness tournament will go on, but without fans.

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement Wednesday on limiting attendance at NCAA events.

The NCAA recommends against sporting events that are open to the public as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

SPECIAL SECTION: Coronavirus updates on wmbfnews.com

“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees and fans,” the statement said.

The NCAA said the decision was made with the public’s health in mind.

NCAA tournament games will be played without fans due to concerns over coronavirus.
NCAA tournament games will be played without fans due to concerns over coronavirus. (Source: Twitter/NCAA)

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.