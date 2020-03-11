NC firefighter remains critical after being hit by car at fire scene

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County firefighter is still fighting for her life after she was hit by a car at a fire scene.
Officials say firefighter Meagan Speciale remains in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Speciale was assisting with a fire in Beaufort County on March 5 and was hit by a passing car.
Sgt. Kevin Respass says Speciale was setting up a roadblock to prevent traffic on Highway 306 and Bergin Road near Aurora. He says a woman was driving north on the highway during that time and tried to veer out of the way to avoid the fire truck. He says Speciale saw the car coming and tried to get out of the road, but was hit.
Speciale was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Officials confirm that she is the granddaughter of State Rep. Michael Speciale of Craven County.
Pamlico County Fire Marshal Chris Murray says the outpouring of support from the emergency services community has been second to none. He says on behalf of the fire department, they need the community's thoughts and prayers for Speciale and her family.
Fire department personnel are currently standing watch at Vidant and will continue to do so.
They have also started a GoFundMe for Maegan and her family.
Respass says no charges have been filed, but the accident is still under investigation.