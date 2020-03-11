NASCAR star Kyle Busch sends message to PALM Charter student hurt in DUI-related crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A high school student recovering from a serious crash, received an extra level of support from a racing star he admires.
Jacob, a senior at PALM Charter High School, was involved in a crash last month on Socastee Boulevard while he was driving home from a youth group.
Troopers said the man who caused the crash, John Sangastiano, was driving under the influence.
RELATED COVERAGE | High school senior in intensive care after serious Socastee Boulevard crash
At one point, Jacob was in a medically-induced coma in the intensive care unit. He is still recovering at the hospital.
But on Tuesday he was able to watch a video from NASCAR star that he looks up to.
After the race this past Sunday, Kyle Busch made a video for Jacob, sending him prayers for a quick recovery.
“I’m sorry to hear about your accident, but I just want to make sure that you knew that myself and everyone here at Joe Gibbs Racing are thinking and praying for you and your family,” Busch said in the video. “Make sure you keep up the good fight and never give up. We’re all sending you our best wishes for a quick and speedy recovery.”
The PALM Charter High School community has also continued to help Jacob and his family during his recovery.
Principal Avery Moore posted that the high school held a fundraiser on Friday and over $5,500 was collected for Jacob.
Sangastiano was arrested and charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury in the case. He has been released on a $50,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.