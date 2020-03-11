Myrtle Beach details response plan to thwart coronavirus; events and activities on regular schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach released additional information Wednesday about its response plan to thwart cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, from spreading.
According to information from city officials, Myrtle Beach staff are currently:
• Alerting the public and our staff about facts and precautions for this new illness.
• Providing hand sanitizing supplies and disinfectant wipes at high-traffic city counters where the public visits.
• Asking staff to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of cold, flu or other respiratory illness.
• Checking temperatures of those who are brought into the Myrtle Beach Detention Center.
• Increasing standards for cleaning and sanitation routines at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and Sports Center.
• Reviewing emergency response plans should a COVID-19 case be identified locally.
• Working with DHEC and the CDC daily to keep current on the latest information.
• Sharing information with other local agencies and organizations that serve the public.
• Reminding people to “Keep calm, and wash your hands frequently.”
At this time, events and activities in Myrtle Beach are on their regular schedule, city leaders said.
“We will continue to monitor the situation with our state and federal partners and respond accordingly,” according to information from the city.
