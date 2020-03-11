Florence food pantry, shelter facing shortage, asks for help from community

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A food pantry and shelter in Florence said it needs help as their customers have outgrown what they can give.
My Brother’s Keeper provides meals, showers, and clothing to roughly 150 people per day. The food is currently stored at a house across from the SHEREC building where they serve meals. The house is also used by Ebenezer Baptist Church and limits food storage space.
The organization said it’s also in need of men’s clothing and toiletries.
“Sometimes just coming in and getting a good clean shower and some clothes that you can change into. Most of the people that come in are homeless and they could use all of that. Food is always necessary and donations of any type we can use,” said My Brother’s Keeper organizer, Rev. Henry Badie.
Officials with the city of Florence said they are going to try and help fund My Brother’s Keeper through the Mayor’s Coalition to help get them grants to get what they need.
“Hopefully in this fiscal cycle, maybe we can give a little more to help. It would be tremendous if the city could help some more but the community as well. I mean there are people out there that can afford to give more than they are giving or if they are not giving at all to start giving,” said Florence District 2 Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore.
In addition to donations, My Brother’s Keeper also needs volunteers to assist with cooking, cleaning and other daily tasks.
If you are interested in volunteering or donating, you can call Badie at 843-496-7778.
