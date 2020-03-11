Mother charged after 3-year-old injured in accidental shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has charged 22-year-old Destiny Wise after her 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself.
According to officials, Wise has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. The charge was handed down after her 3-year-old son was left unattended in a bedroom of her apartment on Bailey Street with a loaded gun. After the child reached the gun, it went off.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Officials said the boy is continuing to show signs of improvement at a local hospital.
Bond was set for Wise at $20,000.
The Columbia Police Department reminds residents to keep firearms in a locked cabinet, safe, gun vault, or storage case that is not accessible to children. Officials also urge residents to put their ammunition in a separate locked location. The police department offers free gunlocks at their headquarters and regional offices.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.