LIST: S.C. universities, colleges watching coronavirus, deciding on schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The University of South Carolina has canceled classes through March 22 and will institute online classes into April, university officials announced Wednesday morning.
That word comes as higher education institutions across the Palmetto State are deciding how best to keep their students safe from the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Here’s a list of the latest updates from schools across the state:
The College of Charleston plans to test its online learning capabilities Thursday as a precautionary measure to prepare for any potential emergency closure related to COVID-19. While no positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the college’s campus or within its student body, Thursday’s classes will be held exclusively online for students.
In-person classes will be suspended from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday, however there are some exceptions for previously scheduled exams, fieldwork and lab work.
The college is also working on a website for students with resources for learning remotely.
“We, at this point, are just trying to test the system to see how prepared we are,” CofC President Andrew Hsu said. “We don’t expect 100 percent success on Thursday. The goal is we will have the spring break to work out all the challenges so that we will be prepared once spring break is over.”
The Citadel’s spring furlough begins Friday with classes resuming on March 23. Members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are scheduled to return to campus on March 22.
Citadel President Gen. Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Ret.) told the school’s Corps of Cadets Tuesday to take all of their books, laptops and other items needed to study from home with them as a precaution in case conditions in the area escalate, or in case they encounter travel restrictions while attempting to return to campus after the break.
The Citadel has contacted the remaining 23 cadets and students studying abroad and asked to return to their homes in the U.S. That group includes 16 cadets at The American College of Greece which confirmed that a student there (not from The Citadel) has tested positive for COVID-19. TACG and health officials are working to determine any possible exposures, and working on arrangements to assist in the departure of the cadets. All will be able to complete their coursework online.
CSU has not released any specific changes related to COVID-19. Dr. Christine Palmer, director of the public health program at CSU, said the virus most likely to affect the CSU campus community is the flu.
Officials urge students, faculty and staff to wash their hands frequently and get a flu shot.
"Receiving a flu shot not only reduces your risk of getting the flu, it can also lessen the severity of symptoms if you are infected,” Palmer said.
Trident Technical College’s administration and COVID-19 Task Force are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak.
The college is following S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidance and is operating on a normal class and work schedule.
All study abroad programs and international travel has been suspended through May 31.
Domestic travel outside the tri-county area is suspended through April 3. Travel restrictions will be revisited on a weekly basis and updates provided.
While DHEC has not recommended canceling events at this time, the college – exercising an abundance of caution – has canceled college-sponsored events through March 31 to include:
- Retiree Reception and Luncheon on March 18
- Nursing Alumni Event on March 19
- Chief Academic Officers/Chief Student Services Officers Joint Meeting on March 20
- Youth Apprenticeship Conference on March 30-31
UofSC announced Wednesday morning it has canceled classes and campus events for next week, through March 22. From March 23 through April 3, all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings will be suspended and move to virtual instruction.
The university will remain open, including residence halls, food services and limited transit.
Students are encouraged not to return to campus between this Monday and April 3, although they will not be forbidden from doing so. Students are urged to use their best judgement when making this decision, taking into account any preexisting health conditions and alternative housing options.
All intercollegiate athletics competition is expected to continue. The university will alert fans if anything changes. Regardless, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control people over the age of 60 with preexisting medical conditions should avoid attending events with large crowds because they have a greater risk of complications related to COVID-19.
“This unprecedented public health challenge demands that all of us do our part for the public good. It is in this spirit that we ask each of you to rise to the occasion and remain flexible over the coming weeks,” UofSC President Bob Caslen said.
The University of South Carolina Aiken extended spring break to include the week of March 16-20.
“As the University of South Carolina Aiken continues to monitor the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), our first concern is the health, welfare and safety of our students, staff, faculty, and community,” Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said. “We are currently working with the Department of Health and Center for Disease Control to determine an appropriate response that proactively protects at-risk populations and reduces possible spread of the virus among campus constituents.”
Throughout the extended break, the university remains open, including residence halls and dining services.
During the extended break, no face-to-face classes, including the Academy for Lifelong Learning and McGrath Computer Learning Center classes, or student meetings will be held. Online courses will resume as scheduled on Monday.
Athletic events will continue as scheduled. The Centers for Disease Control encourages people older than 60 with preexisting medical conditions to avoid attending events with large crowds because they are a higher risk of complications related to COVID-19.
“We hope these measures will help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 at the university and in our community,” Jordan said.
Clemson University officials are waiting for test results of the one case being monitored of a non-student. The campus community will be notified of the result when it is known.
As students and faculty prepare for academic spring break next week, Clemson is providing guidance for those preparing to leave our campuses.
There are currently no changes to spring break and no modifications to operations at any Clemson campus or location around the state.
South Carolina State University has placed a moratorium on all international university-sponsored travel for students, faculty and staff. SC State officials continue to monitor the progression of coronavirus related cases.
The Provost’s Office issued an advisory Sunday to correct incorrect information circulated that the school had planned to cancel classes.
“To dispel any rumors, please be advised that the University has no plans to cancel classes or otherwise alter class schedules this week or after students return from spring break,” the advisory stated. “Students and faculty are encouraged to use your voices and roles as influencers and peer leaders on campus to dispel this rumor and assure all that the University will continue to operate as normal.”
This list will be updated as schedule changes are announced. Check back for updates.
