FSD1 orders extra cleaning supplies for schools to combat coronavirus

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence District One Schools is currently executing its plan to keep students and staff healthy from coronavirus.
Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley, the Building and Grounds Department and lead nurse Beth Holzbach met in late February to go over their plan.
The plan places an emphasis on students and staff washing their hands for at least 20 seconds and keeping their hands away from their face.
More cleaning supplies have also been placed throughout schools in the school district and specific instructions have been given for cleaning an area where a student was sick.
“This is flu season, also and we already have a very active plan that we coordinate with DHEC and that we monitor and report cases of the flu so those include the measures that I talked about self-protection as well as the cleanliness and being aware,” Holzbach said.
Florence District One has also consulted its custodial staff and has presented them with more cleaning supplies and are consistently updating them on the situation.
The school district said it speaks with the State Department of Education and DHEC every day, getting the most up-to-date information regarding coronavirus and want to re-iterate that if a student or staff member feels ill, please do not come to the schools.
