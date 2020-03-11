FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues ahead of cooler, damp weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather continues through Friday before a cold front brings in cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances by the weekend.
Tonight will see fair skies, patchy areas of fog and mild temperatures. Readings will drop into the middle and upper 50s by sunrise on Thursday.
Thursday afternoon will once again see a surge of very warm weather. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s across the Pee Dee and into the lower 70s across the Grand Strand. Skies will occasionally turn mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower or two across the Pee Dee. No rain is expected near the beaches.
Friday will see temperatures warm another degree or two with afternoon readings in the middle and upper 70s. It will be a windy day with gusty southerly winds. Clouds will thicken by the late afternoon with a slight chance of a shower by evening, but most of the day will be dry.
A cold front will drop through the region Friday night and bring in cooler weather for the weekend. With mostly cloudy skies, temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower 60s.
As cooler weather continues to filter in and rain chances return, temperatures on Sunday will only reach the middle and upper 50s with cloudy skies and light rain at times.
