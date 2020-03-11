FIRST ALERT: Spring-like temperatures continue with daily rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather and daily rain chances continue as we head through the rest of the work week.
Spring-like temperatures continue for this afternoon after another warm morning. Look for highs to push into the middle 70s with a few scattered showers this afternoon. Once again, not everyone will see the rain today but the daily rain chances continue with the warmer weather.
We’ll keep the 70s going both tomorrow and Friday as rain chances take a bit of a break. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Thursday but most areas will remain dry for the end of the work week. Mornings will turn even warmer, only dropping into the upper 50s with morning cloud cover.
The better chance of rain will return this weekend with scattered showers later in the day on Saturday. It's just an isolated chance Saturday before turning more likely late on Sunday. Temperatures will dip into the lower 60s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday. Rain totals could easily hit 1" in spots with the heavier round of rain Sunday and into early next week.
Highs will slowly return back into the upper 60s by early next week with daily rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.