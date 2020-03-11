Deputies anticipate packed courtroom during Gannon Stauch’s stepmom’s first appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WMBF) – The stepmother of a missing 11-year-old boy with ties to Horry County will have her first court appearance in Colorado.
Letecia Stauch, 36, is accused of killing Gannon Stauch. She made a video appearance last week, but on Wednesday she will stand before a judge and will officially charged with first-degree murder of a child under 12 years old of a person in a position of trust, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence.
Gannon was born in the Loris area, but moved to Colorado a few years ago with his father. His mother and grandparents still live in Loris.
Gannon was first reported missing on Jan. 27 in Colorado. Letecia had told authorities that Gannon had gone to a friend’s house and never returned.
On Monday, March 2, Colorado authorities announced that Letecia was arrested in Myrtle Beach and would be charged with Gannon’s death. Gannon’s body still has not been found.
The story has garnered a lot of attention in the Colorado and Horry County communities.
Our news partner KKTV in Colorado Springs reports that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is expecting a big crowd for the court appearance.
People on social media voiced plans to arrive at the courthouse as early as 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and camp out for the court appearance at 6 p.m. Eastern time.
The sheriff’s office reminded the public that signs, outbursts and any kind of communication attempts with Letecia is forbidden during the hearing.
