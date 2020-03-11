Crash with injuries slows traffic on Socastee Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic crash in the Socastee area is snarling traffic Wednesday morning.
The crash is on Socastee Boulevard near Cheyenne Road, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7:40 a.m.
A photo from the scene shows an overturned vehicle.
SCHP is reporting injuries in the crash.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue for more information on the wreck.
Drivers should exercise caution if traveling in the area.
