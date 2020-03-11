CCU suspends non-essential university-sponsored travel, extends spring break to help prevent coronavirus spread

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University announced Wednesday the campus will extend its spring break through March 20 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to information from CCU, classes will resume on March 23. Students have been on spring break since March 9.
Campus operations, including residence halls and dining services, are open, CCU officials said.
All faculty and staff should report for their regular work schedule. Faculty will receive direction from the Office of the Provost regarding next week’s activities.
Additionally, CCU officials announced that all non-essential university-sponsored travel is suspended, both domestic and international. Employee requests for exceptions should be made to the vice president of their particular area for consideration.
“This does not include personal activity, but we urge you to reconsider travel plans to areas that have been impacted by COVID-19,” according to CCU staff.
In addition to the CCU’s ongoing cleaning program in academic, administrative, athletic, dining, and residential areas, custodial staff will increase cleaning frequency in high-touch public areas, according to campus officials.
CCU’s announcement follows the University of South Carolina announcing spring break would also be extended through next week in an effort to keep the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, from spreading.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
CDC Director Robert Redfield reports that U.S. virus deaths now up to 31 and confirmed cases are over 1,000.
