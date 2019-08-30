Cameron Crowe joined the WMBF News team in February 2020. Cameron is from Luverne, Ala., and is a graduate of the University of Alabama with a B. A. in journalism and creative media.
At Alabama, Cameron worked as a reporter at WVUA 23 News where he covered stories across West Alabama. He was also a member of the Army ROTC program before commissioning as a transportation officer in the Army National Guard in May 2019.
Following graduation, Cameron attended the Army Logistics University for the Logistics Basic Officer Leader Course and became a qualified transportation officer, where he learned how to lead soldiers in resupplying and maintaining the mission.
When Cameron is not at the news station, he is following his favorite college football, basketball, and baseball teams, or binge watching his favorite Hulu shows.
