Warrants: Conway man caused ‘great bodily injury’ to seven-week-old child

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man was arrested for allegedly abusing a seven-week-old child, according to arrest warrants.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 28-year-old Derrick Joseph Edwards was booked shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
He remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon on a $60,000 bond, jail records state.
Arrest warrants from the Horry County Police Department state throughout the February and the beginning of March, the child was documented to have gone to medical facilities for “multiple physical injuries.”
On March 5, the suspect was stated to have caused “great bodily injury” to the infant, according to the warrants.
A report from the HCPD states the child had vomited and stopped breathing on the night of March 5. Medical personnel were able to get the infant breathing again, according to police.
