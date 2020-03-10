Two arrested on attempted murder charges after Hartsville home hit by gunfire, police say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are facing charges after a home in Hartsville was struck by gunfire, police said.
The shooting happened on Bell Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on Feb. 27, according to a report from Hartsville police.
The report states two rounds hit the exterior of the residence. Authorities said it did not appear the bullets made it inside the home.
Derrick Cabbagestalk, 18, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging firearms into a dwelling.
A second suspect, Davion Harris, 18, is charged with six counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm.
Cabbagestalk was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Monday, while Harris was booked in on March 6.
As of Tuesday, both suspects remain behind bars.
