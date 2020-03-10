Special Olympics S.C. canceling all statewide events in light of coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with Special Olympics South Carolina announced Tuesday they will be canceling three state-wide events in light of cases of the coronavirus being confirmed in the state.
According to a press release, the events are State Basketball on March 14, the annual Statehouse Rally for Special Olympics on March 31, and the State Cheer Competition on April 25.
In addition to canceling these state events, as of March 10, the group is suspending all local competitions and practices until March 31, 2020, the release stated.
“Special Olympics Programs worldwide are very strongly advised to suspend all sport training and competition activities and other activations involving our athletes through 31 March 2020, at which time the situation will be reevaluated,” the release stated. “We do not make these decisions lightly. Canceling events has a huge impact on more than 30,000 children and adults in our program, as well as thousands of coaches, volunteers, Unified Partners and family members.”
On Monday, it was announced there were two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in South Carolina, as well as five presumptive positive cases.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.