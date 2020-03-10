Solicitor’s office looks to close Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club accused of operating as brothel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office wants to shut down a Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club after it was accused of operating as a brothel.
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson filed a petition on Tuesday asking for a temporary injunction against the Derriere’s Gentleman’s Club on Seaboard Street.
Last month, Myrtle Beach police served a search warrant against the club after an investigation found more than 200 acts of prostitution at the business. Officers arrested seven people in the case, including the club’s owner, David Bean.
Court documents show that police obtained video evidence showing dancers performing sex acts on patrons in exchange for money.
“This video evidence showed patrons giving the dancers money; the dancers giving money to a Derriere’s employee; and the dancers then escorting the patrons to a back room and immediately engaging in sexual activity,” the court documents state.
The solicitor’s office said this behavior is “offensive to public decency, morals, peace, and health and constitute a public nuisance” and believes a temporary injunction should be granted.
The court documents go on to say that if the court does not force Derriere’s to close then the solicitor’s office believes that it “will continue to operate as a public nuisance to the harm and detriment of the City of Myrtle Beach.”
If a judge grants the temporary injunction, Derriere’s would close for a year.
