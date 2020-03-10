School board budget updates include state monies for teacher salaries

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
A $3,000 raise for teachers is on the books from the state for the 2020-2021 budget, according to Horry County Schools Chief Financial Officer John Gardner.
That figure, which includes nurses, will total just over $13 million.
Those teacher salary monies from the state will not include those federally-funded teaching positions such as special education teachers.
The school board got an update Monday night from Gardner as more figures have come in regarding what funds the district will receive from the state towards next year’s budget.
Chairman Ken Richardson said he just wanted to make sure no teachers were getting left out of the mix.
Gardner said they still have an $1.8 million surplus in the budget for next year thus far, but also still do not have information back from their comprehensive employee salary study to determine how much they will have to put in to bring salaries up to par with neighboring districts.
