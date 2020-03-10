Police: Man charged after victim suffers brain bleed, skull fracture following assault with iron pipe

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly beating a man with an iron pipe, causing significant injuries.
Benjamin Lee Boone, 37, is charged with attempted murder.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 29, officers responded to W. Carolina Avenue for a call of a person bleeding from the head in the roadway, according to a report from Hartsville police.
The victim reportedly told authorities Boone hit him in the head with a threaded iron pipe.
According to the report, the victim was transported to Carolina Pines Medical Center for treatment. While at the hospital, police questioned the victim about the alleged assault.
The victim said Boone was “tweaking” and “paranoid” during an argument and hit him in the face with a flashlight, the report confirms.
The victim reported that he tried to get away from Boone, but the 37-year-old followed him. Boone then allegedly hit the victim on the body several times with the pipe before striking him in the head.
Police said the victim was transferred to McLeod Regional Medical Center for a fractured skull and brain bleed.
Boone was booked in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on March 5 and charged with attempted murder. Online records show he was denied bond.
