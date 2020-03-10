Myrtle Beach Pelicans accepting National Anthem auditions for 2020 season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are accepting online National Anthem auditions ahead of the 2020 season.
All ages are welcome to submit their audition, however a submission does not guarantee a spot to perform during the season, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
“Vocalists, musicians and groups are welcome to submit. Please note that all vocalists must sing without a music track. Additionally, all performances must be 90 seconds or less,” the release stated.
Submissions will be accepted through March 27 at midnight.
Fans can submit their video by clicking here.
For additional information, call the Pelicans’ front office at 843-918-6000.
