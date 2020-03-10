Myrtle Beach leaders talk plans to thwart possible coronavirus impacts

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders are making preparations in the event cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, are confirmed within the community.
During Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, spokesperson Mark Kruea detailed steps city employees have taken.
According to Kruea, hand sanitizing supplies and disinfectant wipes are being provided at city counters where the public visits.
Kruea said staff are also checking the temperatures of those who are brought into the Myrtle Beach Detention Center.
He added staff is also reviewing emergency response plans should a COVID-19 case be identified locally. City employees are also being asked to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of cold, flu, or other respiratory illness.
As of Monday afternoon, state health officials announced there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. One was identified in Kershaw County, while the second was found in Charleston County.
Additionally, five other presumptive positive cases were announced. That means samples from those individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s public health laboratory.
Those results, however, are required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, which takes 24 to 48 hours for confirmation after the samples are received.
