Leaders want study done on bringing E-Sports events to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – As the E-Sports gaming world grows, leaders want to see how Myrtle Beach can tap into the industry’s growing popularity.
E-Sports is a form of sports competition with video games.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has put out a Request for Proposal for a company to do an E-Sports feasibility study.
Leaders want to gain an understanding of the E-Sports industry and how Myrtle Beach can become a destination for events.
The purpose of the study would be to get an overview of the E-Sports landscape and see what kind of events there are to host.
The study would also look at current potential E-Sports facilities in Myrtle Beach and if they have the capabilities to hold such an event.
The hired company would also put together an action plan on how Myrtle Beach can move forward and bring E-Sports events to the area.
The MBACC staff will oversee the RFP process and present the MBACC Board of Directors for formal approval on a company.
All proposals are due by April 22.
