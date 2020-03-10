Horry County police search for missing woman with dementia considered at risk

Leslie Alcorn (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | March 10, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated March 10 at 1:21 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman with dementia.

According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, 52-year-old Leslie Cara Alcorn was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday at her home on Santee River Road outside of Myrtle Beach.

Alcorn has early onset dementia. As such, she is considered at risk, police said..

She is listed as 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red Christmas pajama pants with a reindeer pattern on them, and a beige/cream-colored sweater.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her location is asked to call (843) 248-1520.

