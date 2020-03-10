Horry County Council holds second reading, public hearing for becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council will have their second reading and public hearing regarding a proposal to declare Horry County a Second Amendment sanctuary during Tuesday night’s meeting.
One county leader said if this topic is of interest to members of the public, now is the time for their voices to be heard.
The prospect of becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary was first introduced in January. What it will do is protect Horry County residents’ right to bear arms, stating the county council will oppose any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of citizens to keep or bear arms.
Council members planned to hold a public hearing on the proposal and take a second vote last month, but councilman Al Allen wasn’t able to attend the meeting and wanted to hold off until he could be there.
While some people in the community are all for becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary, others are wanting their voices to be heard.
“If no family had felt the pain of death yet of losing their child, of their grandchild, of their loved ones, it’s a devastation to lose your loved ones to gun violence so we need to let our voices be heard," said Elizabeth Bowens, president of the South Carolina Mothers Against Violence.
Ted Hayden, manager and gun smith at The Gun Store, said he is “definitely for” Horry County becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.
“I’m a strong Second Amendment supporter. To me, it’s really sad we have to do this kind of thing,” Hayden said.
If the proposed ordinance passes second reading Tuesday night, it will have to go through one more reading before formal adoption.
The council meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.