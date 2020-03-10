Grand Strand Health offering free telehealth option for coronavirus questions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Health is offering a free telehealth option for any community members or patients who have questions about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and those who may be experiencing similar symptoms.
According to a press release, the phone line is staffed by nurses 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Those nurses can be reached at (843) 692-4444.
“If you have concerns or questions regarding the virus, we have a team of nurses who are available any time of day to answer your questions over the phone,” says Dr. Radley Short, emergency medical director for Grand Strand Health. “In order to best keep everyone healthy and protect those most vulnerable, it is important to not go to the doctor’s office or emergency room without first consulting with a healthcare provider virtually or over the phone.”
Individuals who are symptomatic with a related travel history or that have come in contact with someone who may has been diagnosed with COVID-19 should call their primary care provider.
Those who do not have a primary care provider may call (843) 692-4444 to speak with a nurse.
If an individual doesn’t have a primary care physician, the Medical University of South Carolina is also providing free telehealth screening to all South Carolinians. Anyone experiencing symptoms can visit MUSC.care and use the promo code COVID19 and be screened without having to leave their home.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Cotntrol Care Line is available to provide general information about COVID-19 by calling (855) 472-3432 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Because call volume has been high, callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.
Symptoms of the coronavirus COVID-19 include:
· Fever
· Signs and symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g. cough or shortness of breath)
· Direct contact with anyone who has been confirmed to have COVID-19
· Travel history outside of the U.S. within the last 14 days
· No other likely alternative diagnosis
It is important to note that, for most people, the immediate risk of being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The virus is still not currently widespread in the United States.
For general questions about COVID-19, visit the DHEC website or the CDC website here.
For more on COVID-19, click here.
