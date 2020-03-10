FIRST ALERT: Spring temperatures and light showers return

The 70s will return and stick around for the work week. A few light showers and some cloudy skies will also continue through the week. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | March 10, 2020 at 3:42 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 3:42 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a mild start as you step out the door this morning. Those mild temperatures will stick around today with a few isolated rain chances working back into the forecast.

Rain chances will remain isolated today with warm temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. (Source: WMBF)

Skies will turn mostly cloudy at times today with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s at the beach and the lower 70s inland. A couple of showers cannot be ruled out today but most locations will remain dry.

Rain chances continue for Wednesday with a few scattered showers across the area. (Source: WMBF)

A very similar forecast continues through the middle and end of the week. High temperatures will continue to climb into the lower 70s along the beaches and the mid 70s across the Pee Dee. The best rain chance of the work week arrives Wednesday afternoon with just a scattered 30% chance of a few showers. Even with rain chances in the forecast, no significant rain is expected through the work week.

We are keeping an eye on weekend rain chances, especially for the second half of the weekend. (Source: WMBF)

We are keeping an eye on the weekend forecast where clouds and a few more rain chances could be common for the end of the weekend and into next week. Right now, it’s too early for specifics but the rain chances will continue for the weekend forecast. Models like the idea of better rain chances at 30-40% late Sunday and into Monday morning. This is something we will keep an eye on.

