FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth, showers continue this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While rain chances are high this week, rain totals remain low through Friday.
Spring-like temperatures return Wednesday as afternoon highs push into the middle 70s. Clouds filter back in through the afternoon and scattered showers look likely into the evening.
We’ll keep the 70s going both Thursday and Friday as rain chances take a bit of a break. An isolated showers can’t be ruled out but most areas remain dry. Mornings turn even warmer, only dropping into the upper 50s.
Better rain chances return this weekend with scattered showers around Saturday, and a better chance of heavy rain late on Sunday. Temperatures drip with lower 60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Rain totals could hit 1″ in spots after the heavier rain late Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.