Downtown Florence continues to grow despite losing popular brewery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence leaders want the community to know the downtown area will continue to thrive and move forward, even though a popular brewery is moving out.
Local Motives Brewery announced last week it’s leaving the downtown area to better its atmosphere. The brewery was one of the first businesses to come to downtown during its revitalization almost a decade ago.
The president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, Michael Miller, believes it is just part of a business to come and go, but the area is still prospering.
“Whether you are in insurance, or a variety of other hospitality sectors, hotels, restaurants, all of those things continue to grow here so it might be natural that one or two move out or change locations out of downtown, but overall we are very much on a positive outlook,” Miller said.
City leaders said the downtown area has more tenants than it has ever had and there’s currently an incentive for businesses to remain in the area.
There are also two projects that are in the works in the downtown area including a $13 million parking deck next to the courthouse and a $60 million apartment complex.
“I see opportunity everywhere and fortunately that includes opportunity downtown. I know it’s coming around the corner and it is in the news; we do have a new parking deck coming and new West Evans street construction going on,” Miller said.
The city has not found a business to replace the storefront held by Local Motives, but do not expect it to be long before it is filled.
