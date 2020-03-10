Prisma shares update on S.C. coronavirus patients, discusses hospital protocol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Primsa Health called a news conference to discuss how they are handling coronavirus cases in their hospitals.
One patient with a confirmed case of coronavirus is being treated at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.
Prisma doctors, infection prevention and emergency management experts joined South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) officials to address how patients are diagnosed with and treated for coronavirus.
As of Monday, officials said there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina and five presumptive positive cases. Those five cases still need to be confirmed by the CDC.
Of the seven cases, five have been identified in Camden, one case is in Charleston County and the other is in Spartanburg County, officials said.
This story will be updated with the latest numbers on Tuesday.
At the noon news conference, there was not an update on cases but DHEC officials said they would share numbers later in the day.
There is sign of community spread in Camden, DHEC said Monday. Anyone who is sick should stay home from work or school and avoid crowds.
People with symptoms of coronavirus -- fever, cough and shortness of breath -- should contact their doctor.
Those without a doctor can take advantage of free care from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). They launched a FREE online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Log onto www.musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They can be mild to severe, and in some cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
While most young people who contract the virus experience mild symptoms, they can spread the disease to people who are more at risk.
Those at high risk for a severe coronavirus case are elderly people with pre-existing medical conditions, health officials said Monday.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, is urged to call their healthcare provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
