Deputies search for missing 62-year-old Florence man with dementia

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office wants the community to be on the lookout for a missing man who suffers from dementia.
According to investigators, 62-year-old Robert Davis Cook was last seen shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Highway 76 and I-95.
They said Cook uses a brown walking cane and suffers from dementia.
He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, long black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 373.
