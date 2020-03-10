Deputies ask for help in search of missing 84-year-old Pawleys Island man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 84-year-old man.
Jimmy McCants has been missing since noon Monday. Deputies said he told his wife he was running some errands.
They said his silver Ford Explorer was found parked between the bridges on Highway 17 north of Georgetown around 6 p.m. Units are searching that area for him.
He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
